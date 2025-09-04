BidX1 is back with another property auction, set for Thursday, September 25, 2025 presenting buyers with a wide range of properties across Cyprus.

The newly-launched catalogue includes the usual mix of residential, commercial, land and investment opportunities and is now available to browse on the BidX1 platform.

One of the highlights is a selection of 10 residential properties, all located in Pegeia, Paphos, which will be particularly attractive for investors seeking a house or apartment in a popular coastal area.

“This September, we’re bringing a fantastic selection of properties to market. The 10 apartments and houses in Pegeia really stand out, located in one of Paphos’ most desirable areas, and we anticipate significant interest both locally and from abroad,” noted Andreas Peratikos, BidX1’s Head of Sales.

“Our auctions are unique in that they bring such a wide variety of assets to the market each month, with all bidding taking place via our online platform, allowing property investors to browse, bid and buy with ease.”

Located in Pegeia, this three-bedroom house is listed with a reserve price of €190.000, which is where the bidding will start on the day of the auction. Constructed circa 2006, it is ideally situated less than 400 metres from the coast, making it a great option for anyone seeking a holiday retreat near the sea.

At a very attractive reserve price of €35.000, this one-bedroom apartment in the Mazotos Sea View Complex in Larnaca is a fantastic find for cash buyers. The property is located just 2km from the coast and offers almost 60 sq. m of living space.

This spacious five-bedroom detached house in Sotiros, Larnaca, covers three floors and includes multiple living areas, a fireplace, jacuzzi, several verandas and ample accommodation – a layout well-suited for entertaining! Reserve price: €180.000.

Alongside the properties, the catalogue includes a selection of land opportunities, from residential plots to industrial and agricultural sites, in Strovolos, Pissouri and Poli Chrysochous.

To take part in the September 25, 2025 auction, interested parties must pre-register on the BidX1 platform, providing proof of identification and proof of address, as well as a deposit that will be retained only if the bidder is the successful purchaser on the day of sale. Unsuccessful bidders will receive a full refund.

Registration will open on September 15, 2025. In the meantime, BidX1’s team of commercial and residential specialists are available to arrange viewings, answer any questions about the properties or to assist with registration.

To get in touch with the BidX1 Cyprus team, please call 22 000 380 or email [email protected].