Vladimiros Tziortzis achieved a significant points gain in the fourth round of Euronascar Pro 2025, which took place on August 30 and 31, at the Autodrom Most track, in front of 43,212 fans, a record number in its history.

Among the spectators was President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel.

Tziortzis’ effort also streamed in Cyprus, as for the first time Nascar races were broadcasted on demand by Alpha Cyprus.

With the points he collected, the Cypriot driver is in tenth place in the general standings with 188 points, ahead of the semi-finals in Germany and the finals in Belgium.

“We achieved a strong points gain that keeps me in contention for the top positions.

“Things could have gone a little better, but it’s still a good weekend that with so many accidents by the rivals could have easily taken us out of contention,” the 28-year-old speedhouse driver said.

Tziortzis made a huge effort in the second race in the Czech Republic, gaining nine positions from the 18th position he had been in at the starting line, during which his car was seriously damaged due to hits from rivals in the first corner of the race.

The race weekend started with Friday’s practice sessions on a wet surface and therefore the car ran with wet settings, but on Saturday the qualifiers had to be done with dry settings, since the track had dried out.

“I was in the first group, which has a disadvantage, as the track is better for the second.

“I managed and recorded the tenth best time, but for 20 millimeters, in the last ten seconds, Armetta left me out of the superpole top ten, in 11th place,” he said.

From 11th place in the first race at Autodrom Most, Tziortzis eventually finished 15th, a result that of course came with great difficulty due to the hits he received.

“The No 5 took me off the track in the first corner and with severe damage I fell quite far behind.

“Despite this, I managed to finish, but it is a result that we automatically subtracted from the overall score as it’s mandatory for every driver to remove the worse result before the semi-finals.”

The next day, Tziortzis started from 18th place, since due to the damage he was not posting good times in Saturday’s race.

“I managed to climb up to ninth place, despite the major damage I had,” he said.

“Where I was ninth and had an extra four points in my pocket for the most overtakings of the race, which would have kept me eighth in the championship, the rear suspension betrayed me 1.5 laps before the end, which resulted in me not being able to continue and ultimately finishing 14th,” Tziortzis added.

Now, the Cypriot driver will be preparing for the semi-finals (double points) that will be held on September 20 and 21 at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben in Germany.

His aim there will be to achieve the best possible results that will keep him on track for contention and to achieve his goals.

Tziortzis’ platinum sponsor is HTFX. He is also supported by Alco Filters, Psaltis Auto Parts, Televantos Used Trucks, Panayiotides Gifts, Sana Hiltonia and Daytona Raceway.