One more festival is added to September’s rich cultural calendar, bringing wind instruments to Cyprus’ coast. Limassol Municipality and the Theotokos Amerikos Argyriou Foundation will stage the 5th Wind Orchestra Festival on Limassol’s seafront.

On Saturday, leading philharmonic and musical ensembles will fill Molos Promenade with live music at 7pm. Established as one of the city’s most important cultural events, the festival is an annual anticipated event, offering a unique musical experience for just one evening.

Back again this year to share their music is the Limassol Municipal Philharmonic, the Limassol Municipal Youth Orchestra, the Cyprus Police Philharmonic and the Strovolos Municipality – European University Cyprus Philharmonic.

The event will be a feast for the ears and eyes as along with the bands, impressive performances by the Limassol Girl Guides Majorettes and the Limassol Majorettes will enrich the evening’s agenda. What’s more, admission to the festival is free, offering Limassol residents and visitors of all ages the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable musical celebration by the sea.

5th Wind Orchestra Festival

Annual open-air festival by the sea with the participation of local philharmonic orchestras. September 6. Molos Promenade, Limassol. 7pm. Free