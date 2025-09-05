During the financial year 2025, PwC, through the PwC Foundation initiatives, continued to serve as a catalyst for positive change, deepening its contribution to Cypriot society through a wide range of initiatives across education and culture, youth entrepreneurship, and community support. Guided by its purpose to build trust in society and solve important problems, the PwC Foundation initiatives focused on delivering tangible outcomes through meaningful actions and active participation.

Our Pillars

Education & Culture

In the pillar of Education & Culture, the PwC Foundation reinforced its long-standing commitment to academic excellence and equal opportunity. Fourteen scholarships were awarded once again to top-performing university students from the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology, who met specific socio-economic criteria. In addition the PwC foundation awarded the excellent academic performance of students from various universities, in the fields of Economics and Finance.

Supporting inclusive learning remained a priority. The PwC Foundation supported the “Girls in STEAM” initiative that empowers young women by equipping them with technical skills, and insights into using STEM to tackle global challenges.

Additionally, PwC Foundation volunteers helped spark financial literacy by visiting public schools and engaging with students during the Global Money Week held every March. This year’s program saw participation from 10 classes across secondary and high schools across Cyprus.

During 2025, two new, innovative programs were launched. The first program, carried out in collaboration with CIM, combines practical work experience with academic learning, effectively preparing young professionals for the job market. The second program is called “Beyond the Workforce of Today” and involves school visits to the PwC Experience Center, so that students can learn about the modern business environment, developments in digital transformation and new trends in the world of work. This year, 150 students participated in this program.

In the pillar of Culture, the PwC Foundation continues its collaboration with the Pharos Arts Foundation for another year, aiming to promote cultural and educational programs, as well as to strengthen music education.

Youth Entrepreneurship

In the field of Youth Entrepreneurship, the PwC Foundation continued for another year its strategic collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus, through the “Company of the Year” program, aimed at young people aged 15-18, and “Our Community Program,” aimed at 3rd grade primary school students. PwC Foundation people participated voluntarily, guiding and advising the young participants of the programs and introducing them to the concept of entrepreneurship in an experiential way.

At the academic level, our longstanding collaboration with the University of Cyprus continued this year through the co-organization of the annual Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum. The PwC Foundation also entered a strategic sponsorship collaboration with Cyprus Seeds, a non-profit organization focused on the commercialization of innovative research ideas from Cypriot universities and research centers.

When it comes to startups and how they can scale, the PwC Foundation’s Scale Up 2 program is here to provide the answer. The program supports growing startups, helping them strengthen their strategy and seize new growth opportunities. This year’s event focused on empowering women-led businesses, giving them the tools to stand out in the business landscape.

Offering our Hearts & Minds

Through the pillar Offering our Hearts & Minds, hundreds of people from PwC Cyprus people participated in activities designed to promote social inclusion and enhancing the well-being of the community. This year’s efforts included the annual Easter Bazaar, blood donation campaigns, participation in the Movember movement to raise awareness around men’s health, and our Volunteering Days initiative. “Volunteering Days” are an innovative initiative of multidimensional social contribution, in which more than 300 PwC volunteers actively participated this year in 13 diverse activities.

Moreover, the PwC Foundation maintains its collaboration with the “Sofia for Children” foundation, which aims to improve the lives of children in need in Cyprus and abroad.

In response to the recent devastating fires in our country, the PwC Foundation responded immediately to the needs of those affected by the fires. With initiatives that include financial support and the collection of essential items, in collaboration with the Red Cross, it demonstrated its solidarity with those affected by the fires.

Reflecting on the impact of this year’s initiatives, Philippos Soseilos, CEO of PwC Cyprus and Chairman of the PwC Foundation, stated: “The PwC Foundation reflects the essence of who we are. Every action is grounded in our belief that we grow ourselves when we help others grow. In 2025, our people for another year, led with purpose, and I am proud of the collective impact we’ve achieved together. This is how you build trust and deliver sustained outcomes.”

The FY25 actions of the PwC Foundation reflect the organisation's deep-rooted belief that businesses thrive when society thrives. By engaging its people and partnering with like-minded institutions, PwC Cyprus is not only creating value in the present but also laying the foundation for a more inclusive, educated, and resilient future.

