The Council of Ministers will convene on Saturday at the presidential residence in Troodos to discuss preparations for Cyprus’ upcoming EU Council presidency in the first half of 2026, the government announced on Friday.

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis told the Cyprus News Agency that Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna will present the government’s list of priorities for the presidency.

Raouna has already held separate meetings with individual ministries, and Letymbiotis noted that ministers have been briefed on the issues falling under their areas of responsibility.

“There will be a comprehensive discussion and coordination in view of assuming the EU Council presidency,” Letymbiotis said.

Saturday’s meeting is also expected to address administrative matters and other pending issues.