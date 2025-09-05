Industrial producer prices in Cyprus fell by 0.2 per cent in July 2025 compared with June 2025, according to figures released by Eurostat.

On an annual basis, Cyprus recorded a decrease of 1.2 per cent in July 2025 compared with the same month of the previous year.

The decline followed a rise of 0.3 per cent in June 2025 and 0.7 per cent in May 2025, but a decrease of 0.4 per cent in February 2025.

In annual terms, the July 2025 figure marked a sharper decline than the 0.2 per cent drop recorded in June 2025.

In contrast, industrial producer prices in the euro area increased by 0.4 per cent in July 2025 compared with June 2025, while in the EU they rose by 0.6 per cent.

The June 2025 figures had shown growth of 0.8 per cent in the euro area and 0.7 per cent in the EU.

Compared with July 2024, industrial producer prices were up by 0.2 per cent in the euro area and by 0.4 per cent in the EU.

Within the euro area, in July 2025 compared with June 2025, industrial producer prices decreased by 0.2 per cent for intermediate goods.

They increased by 1.5 per cent for energy, 0.1 per cent for capital goods, and 0.2 per cent for durable consumer goods, while they remained stable for non-durable consumer goods.

Prices in total industry excluding energy also remained stable.

In the EU, industrial producer prices in July 2025 decreased by 0.2 per cent for intermediate goods.

They increased by 2.3 per cent for energy, 0.1 per cent for capital goods, and 0.2 per cent for durable consumer goods, while non-durable consumer goods were stable.

Prices in total industry excluding energy also remained unchanged.

The highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Romania, with an increase of 6.7 per cent, in Bulgaria with 5.7 per cent, and in Slovakia with 2.8 per cent.

The largest decreases were observed in Estonia with a drop of 1.0 per cent, Latvia with a fall of 0.7 per cent, and Luxembourg with a decline of 0.4 per cent.

In annual terms, in the euro area in July 2025 compared with July 2024, industrial producer prices decreased by 0.3 per cent for intermediate goods and by 1.2 per cent for energy.

They increased by 1.8 per cent for capital goods, 1.7 per cent for durable consumer goods, and 1.9 per cent for non-durable consumer goods.

Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.0 per cent.

In the EU, annual industrial producer prices in July 2025 decreased by 0.1 per cent for intermediate goods and by 1.1 per cent for energy.

They increased by 1.7 per cent for capital goods, 1.6 per cent for durable consumer goods, and 2.2 per cent for non-durable consumer goods.

Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 1.0 per cent.

The highest annual increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Bulgaria, with growth of 10.7 per cent, Denmark with 4.5 per cent, and Romania with 2.5 per cent.

The largest decreases were observed in Estonia with a drop of 6.1 per cent, Luxembourg with a fall of 4.5 per cent, and Portugal with a decline of 3.6 per cent.

For the euro area domestic market, industrial producer prices changed as follows compared with the previous month: February 2025 showed growth of 0.3 per cent, May 2025 recorded a decline of 0.6 per cent, June 2025 rose by 0.8 per cent, and July 2025 rose by 0.4 per cent.

For the EU domestic market, prices increased by 0.4 per cent in February 2025, fell by 0.6 per cent in May 2025, rose by 0.7 per cent in June 2025, and climbed by 0.6 per cent in July 2025.

For Cyprus, domestic market prices declined by 0.4 per cent in February 2025, rose by 0.7 per cent in May 2025, grew by 0.3 per cent in June 2025, and fell by 0.2 per cent in July 2025.

On an annual basis for the domestic market, euro area prices increased by 0.6 per cent in June 2025 and by 0.2 per cent in July 2025.

EU prices increased by 0.6 per cent in June 2025 and by 0.4 per cent in July 2025.

Cyprus recorded an annual decrease of 0.2 per cent in June 2025 and a larger decrease of 1.2 per cent in July 2025.