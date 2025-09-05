The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) this week announced the withdrawal of a Cyprus Investment Firm licence, as well as the termination of membership in the Investors Compensation Fund (ICF) for four companies.

The regulator said that at its meeting on August 25, 2025, it decided to withdraw the investment firm licence of Fibo Markets Ltd, following the company’s own decision to renounce its authorisation.

At the same time, CySEC informed the public that the membership of Oasis Wealth Management Ltd, The Alternative GMI Ltd, Itrade Global (CY) Ltd and Viverno Markets Ltd has been withdrawn from the ICF.

The regulator clarified that the loss of membership status does not affect the rights of covered clients to receive compensation for investment operations carried out up to the point of withdrawal, provided the conditions for compensation are met.

It also underlined that the withdrawal does not prevent the start of a compensation procedure for covered clients if required.

CySEC explained that the removal of the four firms from the ICF followed earlier decisions to revoke their operating licences.

It stated that the licence of Oasis Wealth Management Ltd as a management company for UCITS had been withdrawn, while The Alternative GMI Ltd lost its authorisation as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager.

Furthermore, Itrade Global (CY) Ltd and Viverno Markets Ltd saw their licences as Cyprus Investment Firms withdrawn.

Through these announcements, the regulator confirmed that the affected firms no longer hold the authorisations or ICF membership that previously applied to their operations.