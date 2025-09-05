Most Greeks struggle to build financial resilience, with more than half regularly running out of money before the end of the month, according to a new survey by fintech app Plum.

The survey found that while most people manage to balance their income and expenses, building resilience against unexpected costs remains a challenge.

Almost two thirds, or 65 per cent, of respondents said they spend roughly what they earn.

Just one in four, or 26 per cent, reported living below their means and creating a financial buffer.

This share rises to 37 per cent among those aged 25 to 34.

Almost one in ten, or 8 per cent, admitted they spend more than they earn, with this rate reaching 12 per cent in Crete and the islands.

The difficulty of keeping spending consistent shows in monthly cash flows.

More than half, or 52 per cent, said they regularly run out of money before the month ends, while more than one in four, or 28 per cent, said this happens every month.

The problem is more pronounced among women than men, at 34 per cent compared to 21 per cent, and among those with incomes below €800, where it rises to 43 per cent.

Almost one in four, or 24 per cent, said they face this issue most months of the year, while only a small minority of 14 per cent said they never encounter it.

Regular saving remains a challenge.

Only 15 per cent save consistently every month, with 18 per cent of men doing so compared to 13 per cent of women.

A further 17 per cent save occasionally, while 30 per cent save only what is left at the end of the month.

As many as 37 per cent do not save at all, a figure that rises to 47 per cent in northern Greece.

“The ideal is to set money aside at the moment you receive your salary. Otherwise, after expenses, there may be almost nothing left to save at the end of the month,” said Marily Mitropoulou, country marketing manager for Plum in Greece.

“Many people believe they need to save a fixed amount each month and give up because they think they cannot afford it,” she added. “What matters is simply to start, even with small amounts, like just €1 per week, so you build the habit and move forward from there.”

Moreover, the survey showed that the lack of systematic saving leaves many financially exposed.

Asked how they would cover an unexpected €500 expense, only 30 per cent said they could do so comfortably from savings, with 36 per cent of men and 25 per cent of women answering this way.

Another 35 per cent said they could cover it from current income, but only with financial strain.

Almost one in four, or 22 per cent, said they would need to borrow or use a credit card, while 11 per cent said they would not be able to cover the cost at all.

Despite financial tools being more accessible than ever, behaviour remains inconsistent.

Almost half, or 48 per cent, said they regularly track their income and expenses, while nearly one in three, or 32 per cent, said they do so rarely or never.

Borrowing to cover daily needs is a reality for nearly one in five Greeks, or 19 per cent.

Over the past 12 months, almost one in five said they needed to take out a new loan, use a credit card, or rely on “Buy Now, Pay Later” services to meet basic expenses.

Family support also remains an important safety net. Twelve per cent said they often receive financial help from relatives or friends to cover essentials like rent or food.

A further 20 per cent said they occasionally depend on such support, while 23 per cent said they rarely do.

“These findings highlight the difficulties that arise when people do not set aside enough money for a rainy day,” Mitropoulou said.

“Building an emergency fund is essential and financial apps make it easier than ever to begin,” she added.