Polis Chrysochous municipality has opened two new viewing points, one at the town hall and one on Latsi beach, ideal for taking photos at, it announced on Friday.

The municipality said the move was part of modernisation to upgrade the image of Polis Chrysochous and improve the experience of both residents and visitors.

“The new viewing points highlight the natural beauty and unique landscape of the area, while creating a space for recreation, relaxation and photography,” the municipality added.

It pledged to continue to invest in actions to enhance tourism, promote cultural identity and contribute to the sustainability of the area.