The statistical service has released the latest figures for road freight transport in Cyprus for the first quarter of 2025.

During the period January to March 2025, the total weight of goods transported by road in Cyprus increased by 0.2 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the weight of freight transported from and to Cyprus rose by 6.4 per cent over the same period.

The statistical service explained that the aim of the road freight transport survey is the collection of statistical data concerning the carriage of goods by road in Cyprus or from and to Cyprus, by means of road transport vehicles.

It added that the survey concerns only vehicles registered in Cyprus at the Department of Road Transport.

For the national carriage of goods, a sample is selected from the vehicle register.

Only vehicles whose load capacity is more than 3 tonnes are included in the survey.

The sample consists of nine categories, or strata, according to the load capacity of the vehicle and the type of transport, whether hire or reward and own account.

The survey covers all 52 weeks of the year to provide a comprehensive view of road freight activity.

The data reflects trends in both domestic and international freight, providing insight into economic activity and transport demand in Cyprus.