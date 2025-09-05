As part of the collective programme announced in July in response to this year’s wildfires in Cyprus, TechIsland has distributed 615 air purifiers to households in affected villages. The initiative was funded through contributions from member companies and professionals across the tech sector, underscoring the ecosystem’s commitment to providing both immediate relief and long-term support.

The air purifiers were delivered in coordination with local administrations and volunteers from the group We Stand Together, who helped identify needs and organize the distribution. Deliveries reached Agios Georgios (55 units), Malia (40), Lofou (90), Monagri (94), Souni (177), Agios Therapon (51), Vouni (58) and Silikou (50), with priority given to families with children, elderly residents and those with health conditions.

On behalf of TechIsland, Chairman Valentinos Polykarpou, and General Manager of Wargaming, stated: “As a first step, our goal was to act quickly and provide tangible help where it was most needed. These purifiers may not undo the damage caused by the fires, but they bring practical health support to people in affected areas. Beyond immediate relief, TechIsland’s initiative is a long term project, for which we are working with experts and stakeholders to also implement actions for fire protection and prevention, monitoring and early warning.”

This immediate action was made possible thanks to the collective contributions of more than 60 companies and individuals, including: Wargaming | Exness | payabl. | GDEV | RoboMarkets | Embria | Alexey Gubarev | Easybrain | Oleg Netepenko | Mayflower | AdTech Holding | MY.Games | FunCorp | Parimatch | SayGames | Cyant | Brickworks Games | BrainRocket | Simple Life | InDrive | Muse Group | Quonota Investments | KAMAGAMES | Centro Holding | TAPCLAP | TheSoul Publishing | Finom | Playkot and Alexander Pavlov | Sergey Tokarev | GamesUp42 | Plata | Municorn | Yuriy Mazzanik | Adsterra | Nikolai Katorzhnov | Destream | Aleph | TangoMe | SOFTSWISS | Mellow | Space 307 | Sumsub | WM Games | Nexxie Group | Pavetra | AXLEBOLT | Selzy | Verv | Finery Markets | EnergyIntel | Aitarget | Onelight Apps | TECHNOMELETI | InxyTech | Goplay Pass

On behalf of GDEV, Head of Cyprus Operations, Kyriakos Paphitis mentioned: “We are very proud to be part of this TechIsland initiative. The solidarity shown by the tech sector is remarkable. This is not just about emergency relief—it’s about the private sector demonstrating that we stand with Cyprus, ready to support its people both in times of need and in building long-term resilience.”

On behalf of Easybrain, Oleg Grushevich, CEO and Co-founder stated: “We are glad to be part of this initiative, which allows us to do our part in making Cyprus a safer place for the community we belong to. It also gives us an opportunity to support practical steps that improve everyday life on the island. We truly hope that this collective effort both provides immediate help and contributes to making Cyprus more sustainable and better protected against future challenges.”

TechIsland thanks all the companies, individuals and volunteers who participated in this effort.

The Association has underlined that this is only the first step in a wider programme to address the growing risk of wildfires. The association is preparing a long-term plan focusing on fire prevention, monitoring and early warning systems, and sustained community support. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About TechIsland

