Budget carrier Wizz Air on Friday announced that it will resume flights from Larnaca to Abu Dhabi starting November 15, 2025.

“We are delighted to bring our flights back to Abu Dhabi,” Wizz Air said in an announcement.

“With this return, Wizz Air once again brings its signature pink jets to the Abu Dhabi skies, reinforcing its commitment to expanding affordable travel opportunities across the region,” the airline added.

Flights will operate four times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with fares starting from €24.99.

“Tickets are now available at wizzair.com and on the WIZZ app, but demand is expected to be high,” the airline said.

“With the resumption of the Abu Dhabi route, Wizz Air continues to strengthen its presence in the Middle East while maintaining its leading position in Europe and beyond,” the announcement concluded.