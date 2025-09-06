A series of guided walking tours around the capital will fill the autumn days as Visit Nicosia resumes its thematic tours. Starting on September 13 and running until December, the walks offer locals and visitors a unique opportunity to explore the city’s history, culture and modern life through carefully designed walking tours.

Led by expert guides, the tours cover five thematic routes. The Nicosia Walled City Tour takes participants through the old town’s medieval monuments, traditional neighbourhoods, Venetian Walls and vibrant public squares.

The Archaeological Tour traces the city’s ancient past from the Ledra Museum and Cyprus Museum to the historic Venetian fortifications. For culture lovers, the City Museum Tour highlights institutions such as the Leventis Municipal Museum, the Museum of Cypriot Coinage, the House of Hadjigeorgakis, and the Hambis Printmaking Museum.

The Religion Tour reveals the diverse spiritual heritage of the capital, from Orthodox churches and Catholic cathedrals to the Omeriye Mosque. Finally, the Architecture Tour showcases both modern landmarks like Tower 25 and the 360 Building, as well as the charm of traditional neighbourhoods such as Chrysaliniotissa.

Participation in all tours is free of charge, but places are limited and advance booking is required. Dates, meeting points, and times can be found on the official Visit Nicosia tour calendar, where participants can also reserve their spots.

Visit Nicosia Walking Tour

Five thematic tours by expert guides:Nicosia Walled City Tour, Archaeological Tour, City Museum Tour, Religion Tour and Architecture Tour. September-December. Free. Various times and locations. https://visitnicosia.com.cy/nicosia-guided-tours/