The Israel-Premier Tech cycling team have removed their full name from riders’ jerseys for the rest of the Vuelta a Espana after pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the finish on stage 11.

Wednesday’s stage ended without a winner after organisers decided to take the time at three kilometres before the line as police struggled to contain hundreds of Palestinian flag-waving protesters in Bilbao.

The Israel-Premier Tech team were also stopped on the road by a group of protesters holding Palestinian flags during last week’s team time trial in Figueres.

“In the interest of prioritising the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests at the Vuelta, Israel-Premier Tech has issued riders with team monogram-branded kit for the remainder of the race,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

“The team name remains Israel-Premier Tech but the monogram kit now aligns with the branding decisions we have previously adopted for our vehicles and casual clothing.”

Before stage 11, the Professional Cyclists’ Association (CPA) had called for better security at the Vuelta after a number of incidents involving protesters led to concern over rider safety, with the Israel-Premier Tech team the main target.

After Wednesday’s incident, the team said they remained committed to continuing the race and respected everyone’s “right to protest, as long as those protests remain peaceful and do not compromise the safety of the peloton”.