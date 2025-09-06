It is almost time to hit the theatres again to enjoy world-renowned classical musicians. Coming up soon is a concert by the legendary violin virtuoso Maxim Vengerov in a unique Cyprus appearance, performing alongside the distinguished Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of its founder and music director Marios Papadopoulos.

On September 27, the Pharos Arts Foundation will present a special musical evening at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre with this distinguished artist. Universally hailed as one of the world’s finest musicians, and often described as the finest living violinist, Vengerov has forged an extraordinary career spanning decades, prestigious awards, including a Grammy – an extensive and illustrious discography, and long collaborations with the world’s foremost orchestras and conductors.

His Cyprus performance will feature other acclaimed musicians who will offer local audiences a night to remember. The Oxford Philharmonic has become one of the UK’s leading orchestras ever since it was established in 1998. Throughout its history, the orchestra has formed enduring collaborations with artists, including Vengerov, who became the orchestra’s first ever artist-in-residence in 2013 and has remained a close collaborator ever since.

This highly anticipated concert will feature a repertoire with Tchaikovsky’s compelling music programme including the composer’s celebrated Violin Concerto and his turbulent and intensely personal ‘Fate’ Symphony No.4.

Maxim Vengerov and the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra

Renowned violinist and Marios Papadopoulos’s esteemed London Orchestra. September 27. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com