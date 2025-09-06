Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport in August 2025 reached 3.88 million, marking an increase of 6.7 per cent compared with August 2024.

Both domestic and international passenger traffic rose during the month. Domestic traffic exceeded 2024 levels by 2.5 per cent, while international traffic increased by 8.4 per cent.

Overall, during the first eight months of 2025, airport traffic totalled 22.71 million passengers, an increase of 6.8 per cent compared with the same period in 2024. Domestic traffic for the period rose by 2.1 per cent, while international traffic grew by 8.8 per cent.

The number of flights at Athens International Airport during the first eight months of 2025 reached 191,165, recording a rise of 5.9 per cent compared with 2024.

Domestic flights increased by 1.3 per cent, while international flights grew by 9.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.