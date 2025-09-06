The weather on Saturday will be mainly clear though rain is possible in the mountains in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be to 35C inland, around 31C and 27C in the mountains.

The winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest and initially variable, weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort and in the afternoon on the southwestern coast to strong, 5 Beaufort.

Tonight, mostly clear but with increased low clouds, mainly in the west. Later, local light fog may form, mainly in the southeast. Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast, weak, 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. The temperature will drop to around 21C inland and on the coast and to 16C in the mountains.

On Sunday the weather will be mainly clear, however during the afternoon there will be increased cloud in the mountains, which is expected to produce isolated rain.

On Monday and Tuesday the weather will initially be mainly clear, however cloud will gradually develop in the early afternoon and is expected to produce isolated rain and isolated storms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will remain close to average for the time of year.