Three concerts are planned for the latest edition of Technopolis 20’s Classics concerts series starting on September 19 with a live performance by the Romanian cellist Andrei Ioniță and Russian pianist Igor Andreev.

Their Cello and Piano Duet concert will charm Paphos audiences at the Markideio Theatre, bringing together two esteemed musicians and two mesmerising instruments.

“Ioniță, the winner of the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition, is celebrated as one of the most exciting cellists of his generation. Andreev brings his refined artistry and sensitivity to the duo and is also recognised for his creative contributions as an arranger, adding a distinctive voice to their collaboration,” say organisers.

The evening’s programme will feature a rich selection of works for cello and piano. It will open with the world premiere of the Sonata for Viola/Violin and Piano in D minor by Michail Glinka, which Andreev completed and arranged for cello in 2021, resurfacing and reintroducing the audiences to this significant and lesser-known early 19th-century work.

The repertoire will continue with Beethoven’s lyrical Cello Sonata in A major, Op. 69, a masterpiece known for its balance of intimacy and grandeur. Two romantic miniatures by Alexander Glazunov, Chant du ménestrel and Sérénade espagnole, will enrich the programme before the evening concludes with Shostakovich’s emotionally powerful Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40.

“Technopolis 20 Classics are back,” conclude the organisers, “join us as we begin a new season of chamber music.”

September 19. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. €25. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com