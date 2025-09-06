A 36 year-old Ukrainian was arrested at Larnaca airport on Friday evening after it was found that he was wanted by Ukrainian authorities.

“The 36-year-old is allegedly related to a case of property theft by false representation and conspiracy, which is being investigated by the Ukrainian authorities,” police said.

According to the police, the man was due to depart from Larnaca airport at 6:30pm on Friday afternoon, when during the passport control, it was discovered that he was listed on a red notice.

He was subsequently arrested under a provisional arrest warrant and detained to begin the extradition process to Ukraine.