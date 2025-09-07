Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos will leave for Tirana, Albania on Sunday, following an invitation from his counterpart Igli Hasani.

He will discuss Cyprus-Albania bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem and the Albania joining the EU with local officials in addition to the island’s upcoming EU presidency.

In addition to Hasani, Kombos will also meet president of the parliament Elisa Spiropali, Prime Minister Edi Rama and President Bajram Begaj. He will also meet Archbishop Ioannis of Albania.

Kombos will also speak at the annual congress of the chiefs of Albania’s diplomatic missions.