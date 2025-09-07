A large fire broke out near Mouttayiaka in Limassol on Sunday afternoon and is moving towards the village, the fire service said.

A large number of firefighters are at the scene, it said, in addition to support from the forestry department, civil defence, the KitasWeather and SupportCY volunteer teams and excavators.

Extra firefighting vehicles and officials have also been brought in from Nicosia, Larnaca and the fire station at Vasilikos.

The Ikarus 2 protocol has been put into action and an Advanced Command Center set up, the fire service said.

Five firefighting aircraft are also in operation, a number which was increased from the initial two.

The smoke from the fire can be seen from the highway.

According to KitasWeather, the flames approached on home but firefighters were able to put them out before any damage was done.