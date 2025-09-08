The Children’s Rights Commissioner condemned the state’s refusal to grant back payments of the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) to children with disabilities, calling the practice “a choice with inhumane consequences,” a report showed on Monday.

In her report, Commissioner Despina Michaelidou said families face delays of six to 18 months before their applications are assessed, during which authorities demand additional documents not listed in the official requirements.

Because of this, payments are only calculated from the date the extra papers are submitted, and not from the original application.

Michaelidou said this leaves children without money that families rely on to cover therapies not provided by the state.

“These sums are not a luxury but a crucial means of covering treatments and essential needs,” she stressed.

“Denying them amounts to an indirect deprivation of rights and undermines the state’s obligation to contribute to the development and protection of children.”

The deputy ministry of social welfare said reforms had been introduced to speed up procedures, with applications now reviewed within 60 days.

It also claimed that when extra documents beyond the law are requested, this does not prevent the application being deemed complete, meaning back rights are safeguarded.

However, Michaelidou maintained that the Welfare Benefits Management Service continues to shift responsibility for the delays in the cases submitted in 2022–2023, placing the burden on the citizens themselves.

She argued that the lengthy delays and lack of clear guidance violate basic principles of good administration and children’s rights under both Cypriot and international law.

She urged the state to ensure that families are not penalised for bureaucratic shortcomings and that all eligible children receive the support owed to them.