Lawyers representing the family of conscript Thanasis Nicolaou, who was found dead under a Limassol bridge in 2005, have received death threats since a report into how he died was released, it was reported on Monday.

His mother, Adriana Nicolaou, challenged the initial conclusion of suicide and has campaigned for justice, including through the European Court of Human Rights.

A criminal report later implicated four former police officers and forensic pathologist Panicos Stavrianos for alleged omissions in the case but the state Law Office decided no new evidence justified criminal charges.

Recently, the family announced plans to pursue private criminal actions against specific individuals, while their lawyers continue to review evidence.

Threats against the family’s lawyers have also been reported, prompting a police investigation.

Savvas Matsas, one of the two criminal investigators who produced the report, filed a complaint with the police, saying he had received intimidating messages and phone calls.

The report had previously highlighted alleged omissions by four former police officers and forensic pathologist Stavrianos in the handling of Nicolaou’s case.

Matsas, also one of the family’s lawyers, said in his police complaint that he had received written messages via social media from relatives of individuals involved in the case.

One message reportedly read: “Did you rinse with mouthwash before mentioning my brother’s name? If not, next time do it… and generally do it because… you know…”

He also reported a series of silent phone calls from Greece, followed by calls from withheld numbers that ended without any conversation.

The Nicosia police have launched an investigation into these claims and are conducting further actions to verify them.

Tensions increased after the Nicolaou family announced plans to pursue private criminal charges against specific individuals involved during the investigation of the conscript’s death, including former military personnel.

Lawyers for the family are reviewing extensive witness material to clarify the evidence and statements connected to each person under potential legal scrutiny.

The Law Office previously decided, after the criminal investigators Pappas and Athanasiou submitted their report, that no new evidence had emerged to justify criminal prosecution.

Officials stated that it could not be proven that there was deliberate neglect of duty, and therefore no court action would be initiated.