Trade unions on Monday evening said they would go ahead with the general strike on Thursday after yet another meeting on the Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA) with employers and the labour minister earlier in the day failed to reach agreement.

“Essentially, nothing positive emerged from today’s meeting that would have any effect on the current situation. Therefore, we call on all workers to participate en masse and vigorously in the general strike,” Sek, Peo, Pasydy and Deok unions said in a joint statement.

The unions said that employers had “essentially dismantled the [existing] agreement” by insisting on their “long-standing position” on CoLA conditions, stressing they would not accept any agreement that would change the current amount of payments.

“Even the [labour] minister’s positive reference to a discussion of universal CoLA was immediately and categorically rejected by the employers,” the unions added.