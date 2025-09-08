One of the four terminals at London’s Heathrow Airport was evacuated on Monday while firefighters responded to what the emergency services called a “possible hazardous materials incident.”

Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, said on social media that Terminal 4 had been closed as emergency services responded to the incident, and that all other terminals were operating as normal.

“Specialist crews were deployed to carry out an assessment of the scene and Terminal 4 check-in was evacuated as a precaution whilst firefighters carried out operations,” the London Fire Brigade said on its website, adding they were first called about the incident at 1701 BST (1601 GMT).

Around 20 people have been assessed on scene by paramedics, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation at this time, the brigade said.

Unverified video clips shared online showed dozens of passengers waiting outside the terminal. The departures section on Heathrow’s website showed flights have been taking off from Terminal 4 since the incident was reported, and they are scheduled to continue doing so.

The entire airport was shut for nearly a day in March when a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation knocked out its power, disrupting flight schedules around the world and stranding thousands of passengers.