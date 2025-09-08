Cultural days and nights do not end when summer does, in fact they multiply! From October 3 to 5, the village of Pera Oreinis will host the 3rd Eisperides Cultural Festival, a vibrant three-day celebration of heritage, art and community spirit.

The festival promises a rich programme of performances, exhibitions, workshops and interactive activities, all open to the public with free admission. One of the highlights is the nostalgic photography exhibition ‘Apo ta PERAsmena’ (From the Past), which will offer visitors a glimpse into bygone eras.

Alongside the exhibition, 11 cultural workshops led by artists and creators from the Tamasos region will be available to the public at the symbolic fee of €5, encouraging hands-on engagement with local traditions.

Music lovers will be treated to two concerts: one featuring acclaimed performers Dimitris Mesimeris, Frideriki Tombazou and Dimitris Souroullas, and another by the dynamic musical ensemble Kazandibi. Dance will also take centre stage with a performance of Cypriot dances by the Cultural Athletic Club (PAOK) of Klirou.

The programme further includes a treasure hunt through the historic core of the community, a poetic evening titled The Beginning of Songs presented by the theatre group PERAstikoi, and interactive guided tours of historic buildings, brought to life through theatrical performances. Visitors can also enjoy an open-air market showcasing local products, traditional food, and drinks.

3rd Eisperides Cultural Festival

Three-day cultural festival. October 3-5. Pera Oreinis, Nicosia district. www.espera-culture.com