Petrolina, in collaboration with Alphamega Hypermarkets, is rewarding everyday purchases with an exciting new promotion. Each week, from September 8th to October 20th, 2025, 10 participants will be able to claim two vouchers worth a total of €200—€100 for automotive fuel at Petrolina, Agip and Eni service stations, and €100 for shopping at Alphamega Hypermarkets.

Taking part couldn’t be simpler! Participation is automatic with every purchase of €30 or more. Customers just need to use MyPetrolina app when purchasing automotive fuel at any Petrolina, Agip, or Eni service station or to use their Alphamega Family Card while shopping at Alphamega Hypermarkets.

The promotion runs September 8-October 20, 2025, with winners announced every Monday via both apps.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit: www.petrolina.com.cy and www.alphamega.com.cy