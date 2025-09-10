A sunny start off for Wednesday before clouds form in the afternoon, yielding isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, turning to a moderate to fresh breeze of up to 5 Beaufort in the afternoon in coastal areas, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 36C inland, 32C along the coast and 25C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear with a fresh to moderate southwest breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 21C inland, 22C along the coast and 16C in the highest mountains.

The weather on Thursday, Friday and Saturday is expected to be mainly fine with local clouds.

Temperatures will rise to slightly above the seasonal average.