Newcastle United’s new signing Nick Woltemade enjoyed a dream debut thanks to his towering first-half header that had St James’ Park roaring in their 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 1.95-metre German, brought in to replace Alexander Isak after the Swede’s British record move to Liverpool, struck in the 29th minute when Jacob Murphy whipped in a cross from the right.

Woltemade shrugged off Emmanuel Agbadou and powered his header into the far corner from six metres out. It took Eddie Howe’s side four matches to secure their first league win, easing pressure after a turbulent summer.

The goal rewarded Newcastle after they survived an early barrage, with Nick Pope saving brilliantly from Rodrigo Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan inside the opening minute before Murphy twice went close at the other end.

Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the table with no points, rekindling early-season worries after coach Vitor Pereira’s rescue job last season.