In a market crowded with pricey giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum, retail investors are once again asking the big question: what’s the best cheap crypto to buy now? The answer may not be another meme coin, but rather a DeFi token priced at just $0.035 that is already attracting serious whale attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has raised millions in presale funding, drawn in thousands of holders, and now sits on the radar of analysts who say it could be the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Why cheap entry price attracts retail

The magic of early crypto investing is often tied to low entry prices. Small tokens multiply faster than large caps, giving everyday investors a shot at exponential returns. At just $0.035, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of the cheapest DeFi tokens in active presale.

The project has already raised more than $15.65 million, moving through its stages as price increases steadily. Early participants who bought at $0.01 are already seeing gains of more than 300%, while those buying today at $0.035 are still set for nearly 100% upside at the official launch price of $0.06. With each stage selling out, retail investors are rushing to secure positions before the presale advances again, with the next phase priced at $0.04, an increase of nearly 20% from the current level.

Whale confidence

Whales are often seen as the “smart money” in crypto, and their moves can provide strong signals. In Mutuum Finance’s case, whales are indeed moving in. With over 16,250 holders already onboard, analysts note that large investors have contributed six-figure allocations, accelerating presale totals. In fact, in the last 24 hours alone, a single whale deposited $150,000 into the presale, further boosting confidence that MUTM has the momentum to carry into launch and beyond.

This level of whale involvement validates what smaller investors are hoping for: strong institutional-style confidence in a project still at its entry point. For retail buyers, following whales into early-stage tokens can be one of the fastest ways to secure gains—especially when the whales are piling in before launch.

MUTM’s fundamentals

Mutuum Finance is built on real DeFi mechanics. At its core, the protocol functions as a lending and borrowing platform offering two distinct models. The first is peer-to-contract (P2C), where users supply assets into liquidity pools managed by smart contracts. Borrowers can instantly tap into this liquidity without waiting for a direct match, while lenders receive mtTokens representing their deposits, which accrue value and can be staked for rewards. Interest rates adjust automatically based on supply and demand. Within P2C markets, widely traded and liquid assets such as BNB, MATIC, and ETH are expected to dominate, ensuring deep pools and reliable activity.

The second model is peer-to-peer (P2P), where lenders and borrowers connect directly to negotiate customized loan terms. Collateral requirements and interest rates can be tailored to the needs of each party, but the agreements remain secured by smart contracts for transparency and reduced counterparty risk. This approach is particularly suited to riskier or more speculative tokens that may not be ideal for pooled liquidity. Assets like PEPE, DOGE, or other meme-based coins can find a home in P2P markets, where lenders willing to accept higher risk may capture outsized returns while borrowers gain access to liquidity that traditional DeFi pools might restrict.

Supporting this system is the buy-and-redistribute model. A portion of protocol fees is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. Those tokens are then redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This creates continuous buy pressure, ensuring that every loan, repayment, and fee strengthens demand for MUTM over the long term.

Roadmap catalysts

The roadmap is another reason whales and analysts are closely watching Mutuum Finance (MUTM). At the forefront is the confirmation that its beta platform will launch on the same day as the token listing. This means that, unlike many presale projects that raise funds on promises and delay utility, MUTM will debut with a working product from the start. Users will have immediate access to borrowing, lending, and staking features, creating real functionality and demand from day one. This strategic timing is also expected to improve the project’s chances of being listed on top-tier exchanges, since exchanges tend to favor tokens that already demonstrate usability and traction.

Beyond the beta launch, the team has also outlined plans for Layer-2 (L2) integration, which will allow the protocol to offload transactions from congested Layer-1 networks. By reducing fees and improving confirmation speeds, Mutuum Finance can deliver smoother operations during periods of heavy trading activity. This scalability is designed to make the platform not only accessible to retail users seeking affordable transactions but also attractive to institutions looking for cost-efficient and reliable capital flows. Together, the beta platform and L2 scaling form a roadmap built for adoption and long-term growth, ensuring MUTM is positioned as more than a speculative play, it is structured to scale sustainably as demand increases.

MUTM Is the standout cheap crypto to buy now

Equally important is Mutuum Finance’s reliance on robust oracle infrastructure. By integrating Chainlink price feeds, with fallback and aggregated data sources, the protocol ensures accurate, tamper-resistant asset pricing. This protects borrowers and lenders from cascading liquidations caused by faulty or manipulated data.

Finally, the team is running a $100,000 giveaway campaign, incentivizing early community participation and expanding visibility ahead of the official launch. This blend of community building and rigorous security preparation makes MUTM one of the rare presale projects with both momentum and trust.

Cheap cryptos are everywhere, but most lack the fundamentals to sustain long-term growth. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is different. Priced at $0.035, it’s already raised $15.65M, attracted 16,250 holders, passed a 90/100 CertiK audit, and confirmed a beta launch with L2 scaling on the horizon. Whales are piling in, retail investors are following, and the presale is advancing stage by stage toward its $0.06 listing price.

For anyone asking what’s the best cheap crypto to buy now?—analysts argue that Mutuum Finance may be the answer. With its combination of low cost, strong mechanics, whale confidence, and long-term roadmap, MUTM could be the cheapest cryptocurrency in 2025 with genuine 100x potential.

