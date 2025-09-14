A 31-year-old man was remanded in custody for four days on Sunday after having been arrested on Saturday for the possession of just shy of 200 grams of cannabis, all of which was found in his house.

The police had obtained a warrant to search the man’s house and found three nylon bags containing a combined total of 150 grams of cannabis, as well as a fourth bag, which contained 41 grams of cannabis, two sets of precision scales, and a grinder.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.