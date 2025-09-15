The importance of the Electrical and Electronic Officer (ETO) Certificate for the operation of technologically advanced merchant ships was emphasised by Christos Karitzis, counselor at the Piraeus Maritime Office of the Republic of Cyprus, speaking on behalf of Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis.

In his address at the inauguration of the new Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the Tsakos Hellenic Schools of Nautical Studies (TEENS) in Chios, Karitzis said that upgrading maritime education is a government priority, noting that seafarers remain the backbone of global shipping.

He stressed that modern shipping requires curricula adapted to technological developments and closer cooperation between academia and the industry.

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping, he explained, approved the first academic programme for electrical and electronic engineers at TEENS, with oversight from Cyprus to ensure compliance with international safety standards.

“The increasing role of automation on ships creates the need for specialised training and certified officers,” he said, adding that ETOs are essential for navigation, communications, early warning systems and engine automation, all of which are vital to the efficiency and safety of vessels.

Karitzis described the ETO certificate as a requirement of modern shipping, emphasising that the role is critical to the safe and efficient operation of the world’s most advanced merchant ships.

He also praised Captain Panayiotis Tsakos and the academy’s staff for their commitment, wishing students and teachers “a fruitful academic year, full of health, progress and creativity.”

On her personal platform, Deputy Minister Hadjimanolis also shared the significance of the occasion, writing that she was “with great pleasure and honour” represented at the inauguration by Christos Karitzis.

She underlined that with Cyprus’ support, TEENS was able to launch its first academic study programme for electrical and electronic engineers, stressing that this achievement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of Captain Tsakos’ associates and the academy’s staff.

At the same event, Captain Tsakos himself referred to a historic letter from 1954 that marked the beginning of his career.

Written by the headmaster of Livaneio High School, Agisilaos Lentzos, to school founder Nikolaos Georgios Livanos, it named Tsakos among the school’s top students, recommended for a future at sea.

The captain said the guidance of his teachers and the support of the “Livanon” shipping family shaped his career, adding that the presence of his grandson Panayiotis at the inauguration carried special symbolism. “Our shipping is based on tradition but constantly evolving. The role of the electrical and electronic engineer is no longer peripheral, it is critical,” he noted.

Addressing students, he added that “Our obligation, if we do our job correctly, is to expect you to reach us and surpass us.”

The unveiling of the letter, preserved in the family of Captain Dimitris Linas, served as a reminder that the foundations of a career often begin with the trust and guidance of teachers and mentors.