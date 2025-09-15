The Limassol district government organisation and the environment department will operate Green Kiosks across Limassol, they announced on Monday, aiming to promote the reuse and recycling of materials.

Sixteen Green Kiosks have already been installed and are expected to operate in the communities of Arakapas, Kalo Chorio, Palodia, Apaisia, Monagri, Trimiklini, Avdimou, Vasa Koilaniou, Omodos, Pachna, Souni Zanatzia, Fini, Pano Platres, Kyperounta, Ayios Ioannis Pitsilias, and Prasteio Avdimou.

The Green Kiosks initiative forms part of the LIFE-IP CYzero WASTE project, implemented by the environment department, which prioritises waste prevention, reuse and recycling.

As part of this effort, the Green Kiosks have been inistalled in municipalities and communities across Cyprus, funded by the EU recovery and resilience plan.

The Green Kiosk serves as a small sorting centre for recyclable materials, designed to facilitate recycling particularly in rural and mountainous areas that are not served by collective systems or licensed waste collectors.

Materials accepted at them include plastic, paper, metal, intact glass, special waste such as batteries and light bulbs, and used items ready for reuse, including books and clothing.