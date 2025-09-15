Prostate cancer continues to be the most prevalent cancer among men in Europe, with hundreds of new cases diagnosed annually in Cyprus, president of Europa Uomo Cyprus Andreas Moiseos said on Monday.

He was speaking on what is marked internationally as European Prostate Cancer Awareness Day, which aims to prevent and raise awareness of the most common form of cancer in men.

“After 18 years of continuous action in Cyprus, we are sending a clear message: prostate cancer is not invincible,” he said.

He highlighted that prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing rates in Cyprus now surpass the European average, reflecting the impact of collective efforts focused on prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, research and rehabilitation.

“Let’s talk openly about prostate cancer, without fear and without taboos. The more informed we are, the stronger we stand against the disease. Take care of yourself, talk to your doctor, encourage the people around you. A simple step today can give many years of health and life tomorrow,” Director of the Band of Cyprus Oncology Centre Dr Dimitrios Vombas added.

Yet, experts warned that more must be done to boost men’s participation in preventive screenings and foster a culture of prevention.

Research presented by Dr Elpidoforos Sotiriadis of the Open University of Cyprus and Maria Christou, who graduated with a master’s from its health unit, said while 61 per cent know what a PSA test is, fewer than half understand the risk factors (43 per cent) or symptoms (42 per cent) of prostate cancer.

Most alarmingly, only 24 per cent have undergone a digital examination and 46 per cent a PSA blood test, the scientists said.