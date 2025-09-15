All three men who were arrested in connection with a shooting which took place in the Limassol suburb of Yermasoyia last week were on Monday released without charge.

The trio, aged 57, 36 and 25, appeared at the Limassol district court, with police requesting that they all be remanded in custody for eight days.

However, the court was “not satisfied” with the testimony presented against the three men, and as such ordered that they be released.

The 36-year-old and the 25-year-old had been arrested earlier on Monday, while the 57-year-old was arrested on Sunday.

Evidence of a shooting at the pharmacy was discovered by its owner, who reported to the police last Friday that three shots had been fired at the pharmacy’s glass display case before his arrival on the premises.