New wave of mindful retreats provides the chance to find a quiet escape

By Christina Michailidis

Wellness-focused travel has been gaining real momentum, both globally and in Cyprus. Both visitors and locals are looking for ways to reconnect with nature and take a step back from the rush of daily life. The island offers countless ways to slow the pace, whether it is sunrise yoga on the beach, hiking forest trails in the mountains or enjoying coffee in a village café. While not all escapes are literally off grid, tucked away in remote corners, the aim is often the same: to create a sense of calm and clarity, replacing screens with scenery and deadlines with deep breaths.

While tourism in general to Cyprus has reached record levels this year – 9.2 million travellers used the island’s airports in the first eight months, and tourism revenues rose 21.3 per cent in the first six months compared to last year – wellness tourism has followed a similar pattern around the world. It is now valued at $651billion annually and expected to grow by 16.6 per cent a year through 2027. The momentum is driven by travellers seeking experiences to restore mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

Yoga retreats dominate the market thanks to their combined mental and physical benefits, and this trend is mirrored here on the island, with a growing number of escapes catering to different demographics. But, from coastal wellness weekends to guided mountain hikes, retreats in Cyprus now have a variety of forms. They can be as short as a few hours or stretch over several days, taking place in hotels, rented villas or shared spaces. The common intention is simple: slowing down, being present in the moment, and pressing pause on everyday routines.

In Peyia, the Puppy Yoga Retreat combines traditional yoga with rescued puppies, creating a playful yet therapeutic experience. Sessions might include Puppy Yoga itself or even Coffee, Cake and Cuddles, designed to connect people with animals in need while promoting relaxation.

Meanwhile, Aelia Wellness Retreat on the outskirts of Nicosia offers spa treatments, eco-friendly accommodation and workshops in a tranquil setting. Its mix of nature, fine dining and activities such as cycling, horse riding and cooking classes makes it a comprehensive wellness destination.

Further into the Troodos mountains, Casale Panayiotis blends wellness with cultural immersion. Guests stay in restored village houses and move at the pace of village life, choosing between food and craft workshops, gentle spa rituals, or walks along mountain trails. Experiences range from halloumi and spoon-sweet making with local villagers to wine tastings and orchard tours, while basket weaving or honey workshops deepen the cultural connection. For those seeking more adventure, hiking, cycling and quad safaris open up the wider Troodos landscape.

Places like this show how wellness in Cyprus is evolving beyond the spa to embrace culture, food and nature. Younger travellers increasingly see wellness as essential rather than a luxury, embracing diverse forms of self-care that broaden the idea of health. Many of the wellness practitioners offering retreats in Cyprus combine different disciplines. Kiki and Demetri of Flow Motion Retreat blend Pilates and yoga into programmes that balance movement, mindfulness and connection. This type of variety can be appealing to people of all levels.

Life has become so fast and hectic that people no longer know where to find peace. Even a short break surrounded by nature, whether by the sea or in the forest, can be a powerful way to restore calm.

Disconnecting does not necessarily mean getting lost in the wilderness, Kiki and Demetri help people step away from the daily grind, even if they are just an hour away from home. “By retreating away from life’s routines and responsibilities, we can help people slow the pace, create space, and then guide them to focus on themselves and move that focus inwards,” they explain.

“On our last retreat we even had a couple guys from abroad,” Kiki says. “It really is completely open to all people, of all levels and backgrounds. If you can move and breathe, and turn up with the right intention, then you usually gain from the experience.

“Post Covid, more people are awakening to alternative healing methods. More people want to take control of their health through diet, exercise, workshops, retreats and more”.

Beyond physical and mental benefits, participants often leave with a sense of belonging. Sharing meals, moving together and talking can quickly turn strangers into friends. As Kiki and Demetri note, “community is key and plays a huge role.”

For those who are interested but may be hesitant to try, the advice is simple: start small. “Move at your own pace and pause when you need to,” says Demetri. He reminds that self-care is not an indulgence but is essential.

With such diverse options, Cyprus is positioning itself as a destination that meets a wide range of wellness needs.

What makes Cyprus so well suited for wellness retreats is the landscape itself. Very few places allow you to go for a hike in the cool mountains in the morning and then swim in the Mediterranean by afternoon. With over 300 days of sunshine a year, the island naturally invites people outdoors. Mix that with the Mediterranean diet, village traditions and a slower rhythm of life, and Cyprus is uniquely placed to allow retreats to feel more grounded and authentic.

Whether through ancient village culture, innovative wellness practices, or simply the quiet rhythm of island life, travellers can find a slower pace and leave with a deeper connection to themselves and to Cyprus.

Puppy Yoga Retreat

Peyia, Cyprus, puppyyogaretreats.com

Aelia Wellness Retreat

Nicosia, Cyprus, aeliawellness.com.cy

Casale Panayiotis

Kalopanayiotis, casalepanayiotis.com

Flow Motion Retreat

instagram.com/the_flow_motion_retreat/