A 30-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Monday for the alleged distribution of 140 files containing videos and images of child sexual abuse in May 2025.

According to the police, the man was arrested in his home, where officers later found narcotics and a mobile phone containing further files of child sexual abuse material, both of which were seized for further examination.

Additionally, two laptops and a USB stick were located and confiscated as evidence.

The 30-year-old was arrested pursuant to a court warrant after local authorities had received information by the police’s cybercrime unit and Europol.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.