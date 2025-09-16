A 58-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning on the Avdelleros – Athienou road after driving a public bus with more than seven times the legal alcohol limit.

Traffic police stopped the bus at around 6.45am on September 16, according to an official statement.

“During the inspection, it was found that there were more passengers inside the bus than allowed, namely 54 people instead of 50” police said.

“In addition, a final breath test was performed on the driver, with a reading of 63 μg% instead of the permitted limit of 9 μg%”.

The driver was arrested in flagrante delicto – caught in the act of committing an offence – and was expected to appear before the Larnaca district court later on Tuesday.