Eight villages in all provinces of the island will transform into Christmas villages for the upcoming winter season, from November 22 to January 6, 2026, the deputy ministry of tourism announced on Tuesday.

“The ultimate goal of the deputy ministry is to enrich the Christmas villages each year, turning them into magnets that attract both Cypriots and tourists with their local charm,” the ministry said.

This winter, the villages Agros, Deryneia, Kakopetria, Kalopanayiotis, Kyperounta, Lefkara, Statos – Agios Fotios and Fikardou will be festively decorated featuring wooden huts and stands selling local products and handicrafts.

Additionally, the Christmas villages will offer several activities including workshops and guided tours of the villages and surrounding nature.

More information about the program and activities offered in the Christmas villages can be found via www.christmasvillages.com.cy.