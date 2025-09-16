The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced this week the suspension of trading for the 13-week Treasury Bills, 6th Issue, Series 2025, with code TB13F25.

Trading will be suspended from September 16, 2025, until September 18, 2025, inclusive, to allow the clearing of all transactions, the exchange said.

The Treasury Bills will be delisted from both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Central Securities Depository on September 19, 2025.

The delisting decision was made to ensure the orderly clearing of transactions and to protect investors, the announcement added.

This action is taken in accordance with Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.

The 13-week Treasury Bills, part of the Republic of Cyprus government bond offerings, were first issued on June 20, 2025, and matured on September 19, 2025.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange said the suspension and subsequent delisting reflect standard procedures for government securities reaching maturity.

Investors holding these Treasury Bills are expected to have all transactions settled by the conclusion of trading on September 18, 2025.