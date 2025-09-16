Logicom Public Ltd announced this week that its board of directors will meet on September 25, 2025.

The meeting will examine, among other matters, the interim unaudited financial statements of both the group and the company for the period ending June 30, 2025.

The announcement was published on September 15, 2025, at 15:20, according to a Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) filing.

Logicom Public Ltd shares trade on the regulated market of the Cyprus Stock Exchange.