Nissan Motor has reportedly slashed its production plan for the new model of its Leaf electric vehicle by more than half for the September to November period, according to the Nikkei business daily.

The reduction is linked to lower-than-expected battery yields at a Nissan affiliate, the report said, forcing the automaker to revise its output.

The Nikkei did not disclose exact production figures but said the cuts amount to several thousand vehicles per month at Nissan’s Tochigi plant in eastern Japan, which produces the Leaf for both the United States and Japanese markets.

Despite the production adjustment, Nissan is still aiming to launch the new Leaf by the end of 2025.

The company declined to comment on what it described as speculative reporting but said the model remains on schedule for its planned release.

Once a pioneer in the mass-market EV space when the Leaf debuted in 2010, Nissan is banking on the refreshed model to regain momentum in the fast-evolving electric vehicle sector.

This is not the first time the company has faced production setbacks. Its Ariya electric SUV experienced manufacturing problems at the same Tochigi facility in 2023, delaying deliveries, according to Reuters.

Nissan shares ended Tuesday 0.4 per cent lower, underperforming the broader Nikkei benchmark, which gained 0.3 per cent.