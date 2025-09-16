Employment in the broad public sector in Cyprus reached 77,314 in the second quarter of 2025, according to figures released this week by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

Of the total, 72,275 people were employed in general government and 5,039 in publicly owned enterprises and companies.

Within general government, which covers central government, non-profit organisations and local authorities, employment stood at 55,208, 11,185 and 5,882 respectively.

Compared with the same quarter of 2024, public sector employment rose by 1,600 people, or 2.1 per cent. Central government added 969 jobs, an increase of 1.5 per cent, while local authorities grew by 1,295 people, a surge of 28.2 per cent.

In contrast, publicly owned enterprises and companies shed 664 positions, down 11.6 per cent.

Cystat said the rise in local authority jobs and the drop in publicly owned enterprises reflected the establishment of the district local government organisations (DLGOs) on July 1, 2024, which assumed responsibility for water and sewerage boards.

Compared with the first quarter of 2025, total employment in the broad public sector increased by 280 people, or 0.4 per cent.

Local authorities grew by 301 jobs, or 5.4 per cent, while publicly owned enterprises and companies rose by 77, or 1.6 per cent.

Central government, however, registered a slight fall of 98 jobs, or 0.1 per cent.