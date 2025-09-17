The annual Consumer Price Index in Cyprus remained stable compared to August 2024, the state statistical service CyStat said on Wednesday.

While on an annual basis, a 0 per cent change was reported, prices increased by 0.8 per cent compared to July 2025.

In comparison with August 2024, the largest positive change was recorded in the category restaurants and hotels at 5.3 per cent, closely followed by the recreation and culture sector at 4.9 per cent.

The largest negative changes were recorded in the categories clothing and footwear at -7.5 per cent and housing, water, electricity and gas at -4 per cent.

The biggest change in financial charges compared to the same period in the previous year, were recorded in the category energy, at -9.1 per cent.

Compared to July 2025, the largest changes were observed in the categories recreation and culture at 1.8 per cent and restaurant and hotel and transport sector, both at 1.5 per cent.