Both the justice ministry and police have been accused of not taking an alleged rape in the central prison seriously enough, it appeared on Wednesday.

The incident came to light after a video of it, seemingly taken by inmates, circulated online.

According to media reports the video depicts the convict who filed the rape complaint looking frightened and kneeling on a blanket on the floor of a cell with other inmates seen around him, one of whom is said to have recorded the scene.

The prisoner who filed the complaint was later allegedly threatened with the release of the video to people in his close circle.

Some media outlets even reported that prison staff was informed about the incident but did not take action.

Political party Volt on Wednesday called on the authorities to take immediate action to clarify the circumstances of the reported incident, alleging they of having “turned a blind eye”.

“The unacceptable delay of the police in confirming the complaint, the obvious indifference of the ministry of justice and the silence of executives who knew and did nothing, constitute institutional complicity and cultivate a culture of impunity,” Volt said.

Referring to repeated reports of such incidents in the central prison, the party added that there was an urgent need for a “radical reform”, saying the prison was currently a “place of lawlessness, humiliation and violence.”

The incident has been reported to the human rights commissioner who is expected to make her position known within the day.