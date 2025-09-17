Only the Cyprus problem could have produced the situation in which the two sides are discussing the opening of more crossing points while at the same time, through their actions and words, discouraging people from using the existing ones. Neither side has asked what the need for more crossing points would be, when crossing to the other side is laden with risks which fewer people are willing to take.

After the arrest of five Greek Cypriots on trumped up charges in the north last July there will be quite a few who will think twice about going north. Everyone is aware that the arrests of the three men and two women was a case of tit-for-tat and no Greek Cypriot would feel safe visiting the north. When the Turkish Cypriot authorities could arrest five random Greek Cypriots who had done nothing wrong, keep them in prison for more than a month on fake charges and then release them, but force them to stay in the north until their so-called trial, the occupied north is not safe for any Greek Cypriot.

The crossings were opened in 2003 and in those 22 years while there had been some arrests, on both sides of the green line, of people from the other community, these were never considered unjustified or based on trumped up charges. There had always been a suspected violation of the law before taking people to court. This cannot be said now, after what happened to the five, last July.

It is blatantly obvious that the arrests were retaliation for the earlier arrests and prosecutions by the Republic of foreign nationals involved in the development of land in the north owned by Greek Cypriots. The most high-profile arrest was that of Israeli-Turkish developer Simon Aykut, who is currently on trial and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has repeatedly complained to the UN about this. He claimed to have raised the issue at every meeting he had with the UNSG.

President Christodoulides has argued that there was rule of law in the Republic and he could not stop the authorities from implementing the law in cases of people usurping or exploiting land that belonged to Greek Cypriots. Going after the usurpers of Greek Cypriot land in the north had happened many years ago, on a private initiative directed against a British couple. It was successful in that the couple was ordered by British court to give up the property but it was not returned to the owner.

In an interview, in the British Daily Express, Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou, on Monday, warned British people not to buy properties in the north. This was presumably a commitment to the continuation of the government’s campaign to punish those using Greek Cypriot owned properties in the north. Would the authorities also go after Turkish Cypriots living in Greek Cypriot houses for the last 40 years?

The Cyprus government could argue that it is defending the interests of Greek Cypriots by taking this action, but it should consider the other consequence of the tough line – more people being frightened to cross the dividing line for fear of being arrested. That cannot be a good thing whatever the motives.