A group of people reportedly forced entry into a residence occupied by their compatriots, carrying bats and large knives in Strovolos overnight, police said on Wednesday.

Inside the home, the group is alleged to have caused damage to various items and equipment shortly after midnight.

Motorcycles belonging to the residents and a car parked in the yard were also reportedly damaged.

One resident sustained injuries to his back, head, and hands, possibly from a sharp object, and was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital for treatment.

Authorities also reported that a sum of money belonging to two residents was taken.

Nicosia CID is continuing its investigation.