A Walking Bus pilot programme has been launched by the transport ministry and Nicosia municipality at a primary school in Aglandjia, encouraging children to walk to class.

This initiative sees that every morning, instead of travelling to school by car, children can walk with their friends in a controlled, stress-free environment, chaperoned by traffic wardens.

The pilot programme was successfully launched at the Aglandjia fourth primary school on Tuesday.

Children are dropped off at predetermined ‘bus’ stops and are then escorted safely to school in organised groups.

“We need to allow time for this incredible initiative’s impact to show, but as of now everything has run smoothly,” a spokesperson from the school told the Cyprus Mail.

According to the municipality, a GPS system will be placed in each student’s school bag, which will inform parents in real time that their child has arrived safely at school or is returning home.

Through this programme “students learn to live safely, to love walking and to feel part of a vibrant neighbourhood,” Aglandjia deputy mayor Andreas Constantinou said.

He added that this will “contribute to the reduction of traffic and pollution, sending the message that Nicosia can become sustainable for everyone.”

According to the municipality, the Walking Bus will not only act as an alternative mode of transport but it is a unique experience which connects children with the city and the environment.

Through the programme, students make friends and exercise, while cultivating values of cooperation, social responsibility and environmental awareness.