Cyprus is preparing to host, for the very first time, the International Sea Tourism Festival (ISTF), one of the most important global events in the sector. The festival will take place at Ayia Napa Marina over October 25–28, 2025, in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and Boats Advisor Hub & Events, and under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Cyprus.

ISTF 2025 aspires to highlight Cyprus, particularly the free Famagusta District, as a leading sea tourism destination in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its goal is to bring together industry professionals, entrepreneurs, exhibitors and sea enthusiasts, creating a strong network of knowledge, cooperation and business opportunities within the framework of Blue Growth.

The festival provides an exceptional platform for exhibitors who wish to showcase their products and services to a targeted and engaged audience. Participants will have the chance to present boats and marine equipment, innovative services and technologies, tourism packages and sustainable solutions in the field of sea tourism. Furthermore, by participating, exhibitors will gain access to thousands of visitors, professionals, and decision-makers, strengthening their international presence and expanding their business collaborations.

Highlights of ISTF 2025 include the Sea Trials (live boat demonstrations at sea, offering visitors and buyers first-hand experiences), a dedicated “Blue Horizons” day, a Conference on Maritime Tourism & Development, as well as opportunities for collaboration with organisations, government authorities and businesses from Cyprus and abroad.

ISTF 2025 promises to enhance Cyprus’ international profile, attract new investments and position the island as a hub for sea tourism and commercial shipping in the Eastern Mediterranean.

For more information on participation and exhibition opportunities, please visit the 2025 ISTF’s official website here.