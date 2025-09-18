City of Dreams Mediterranean is set to mark the first anniversary of the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy with a major tennis event on October 15, 2025.

The event will feature an exhibition match with international tennis stars Marat Safin and Dinara Safina, who will take to the court with Marcos and Karolina Šprem Baghdatis.

The evening promises to deliver a rare opportunity for tennis fans to watch four elite players share the same court.

This will be the first time that Marat Safin and Dinara Safina visit Cyprus for such an occasion.

Marat Safin is a former world number one, winner of 15 ATP titles, including the 2000 US Open and the 2005 Australian Open.

His sister, Dinara Safina, is a former world number one with 12 WTA singles titles and nine doubles titles, including the 2007 US Open women’s doubles crown.

The event follows last year’s successful anniversary celebration that featured tennis legend Andre Agassi.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our first anniversary than sharing the court with Marat Safin,” said Marcos Baghdatis.

“He’s a true legend of the game, and our match will be a celebration of tennis — for fans, for the kids training at the academy, and for everyone who loves the sport,” he stated.

“It’s about inspiring the next generation and showing them that tennis is as much about joy and connection as it is about competition,” Baghdatis added.

The Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy was founded in 2024 and offers personalised training programmes for players of all ages and skill levels.

It provides professional coaching and guidance, helping aspiring tennis players develop their game and passion for the sport.